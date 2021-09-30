Sky Cams
Oyster season reopens in Ga. on Oct. 1

Oysters
Oysters(KNOE)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGIA (WTOC) - Oyster harvest season in Georgia reopens Friday, Oct. 1.

Commercial and recreational oyster harvest will officially go into effect at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Harvests usually close during the summer because of naturally occurring bacteria found in shellfish during the warm months.

The fall and winter season is when most people buy shellfish. If you prefer to harvest oysters yourself, public harvest areas are available.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has maps available online. You can find it on their website.

