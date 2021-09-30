Sky Cams
Rep. Gilliard to host interchange dedication ceremony for late Rep. Bobby Lee Hill

(Rep. Carl Gilliard)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State Representative Carl Gilliard is hosting a ceremony Thursday to dedicate the Interstate 16-516 interchange in honor of late State Representative Bobby Lee Hill.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Paul CME Church (1601 Barnard St., Savannah, GA 31401). Following the ceremony, there will be a motorcade to the interchange.

This dedication is to honor Hill for his service as a state legislator for 14 years, as well as his contributions as a civil rights attorney. During the 2021 legislative session, the House of Representatives adopted House Resolution 355, sponsored by Rep. Gilliard.

The public is invited to attend.

