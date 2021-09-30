Savannah Greenscapes Department keeps Savannah Beautiful

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As they say… it takes a village. In this case, it’s a village of hard-working men and women keeping Savannah beautiful 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Our department goes from hardscapes, from brick-work to benches to mowing the grass, to picking up litter, to the fountain-work to even cutting the squares and medians,” said Richard Praylo, Greenscapes Crew Chief.

Every day, Richard, Vic and Shmari get up at the crack of dawn, put on their work clothes and head to a Savannah green space.

When asked if he had any favorite squares, Praylo said, “All of them are my favorite squares because every one has a different story.”

Each year, it’s estimated millions of folks travel to Savannah, many to these squares, all writing their own stories. Sometimes, it gets messy. The city of Savanah Parks and Recreation Department is witness to the craziness and is tasked with returning a cleaner normalcy to downtown Savannah.

“Saint Patrick’s Day. Just Saint Patrick’s Day all the time. You know, I mean, I can’t think of the craziest thing, but I just say Saint Patrick’s Day every year, you know. It’s crazy all the time out here because you see people drunk walking through traffic and you see people, um, jumping in the fountain,” Praylo said.

Whether it’s pruning bushes, laying down fresh mulch or cleaning up tons of trash, each action serves the same very specific purpose in Richard’s eyes.

“All tasks and jobs are equally the same and important because it leads to one major goal – keeping Savannah beautiful,” said Praylo.

Next time you’re soaking it all in, remember Richard and Vic. Remember Shmari and the many other hard-working folks that made it happen.

