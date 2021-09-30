Savannah Police searching for missing 86-year-old woman

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for helping searching for a missing 86-year-old woman.

Janice Krishnan was last seen around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a plaid red shirt, blue jeans, open toe blue sandals and a head scarf.

Krishnan is five feet tall and weighs about 104 pounds. She is known to stay in the 600 block of E. 36th Street.

If anyone sees her or has any information, you are asked to call 911.

