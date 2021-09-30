Search underway for armed man who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.

CANDLER CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an armed suspect Thursday morning in Candler County.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office says they have been searching for a suspect who ran from Georgia State Patrol troopers late Wednesday night near I-16 mile marker 97. They say he ran from the interstate in the direction of Cool Springs Church Road.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white t-shirt and camouflage pants. He is considered armed and dangerous. Residents in the area are advised to lock their doors and call 911 if they see this individual.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates on-air and online as they become available.

