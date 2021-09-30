Sky Cams
Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distribution event Oct. 1 for Chatham Co. residents

Previous food distribution event at Memorial Stadium.
Previous food distribution event at Memorial Stadium.(WTOC)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be distributing food this Friday, Oct. 1 outside of Memorial Stadium.

This is a drive-thru event scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while supplies last. Organizers ask that attendees enter from Skidaway Road and take a right onto Eisenburg Drive at Alee Temple to get in line. They request that trunks are empty for volunteers to load, cars do not start arriving before 7 a.m., and for individuals to please wear a mask.

The free boxes of food will contain non-perishables, fresh produce and protein.

Second Harvest plans to serve 800 Chatham County families during this event. It’s first come, first served.

For GPS: Memorial Stadium, 101 John J. Scott Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.

