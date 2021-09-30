THURSDAY | A warm, mostly sunny afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a little milder this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s around the Savannah Metro. Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m. or so.

It’s a dry morning and the day is forecast to remain dry.

Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s to right at 90 in many communities between 2 and 4 p.m. Humidity will remain a little greater today - it may feel a bit muggier.

I’m tracking a weekend cooling trend. Friday afternoon will be a degree, or two, cooler than this afternoon with a few clouds and a very limited chance of a few sprinkles. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-80s this weekend with a bit more cloud-cover, a slight chance of rain and cooler morning temperatures.

The forecast remains fairly seasonable through early next week.

Have a great Thursday,

Cutter

