Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

THURSDAY | A warm, mostly sunny afternoon

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a little milder this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s around the Savannah Metro. Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m. or so.

It’s a dry morning and the day is forecast to remain dry.

Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s to right at 90 in many communities between 2 and 4 p.m. Humidity will remain a little greater today - it may feel a bit muggier.

I’m tracking a weekend cooling trend. Friday afternoon will be a degree, or two, cooler than this afternoon with a few clouds and a very limited chance of a few sprinkles. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-80s this weekend with a bit more cloud-cover, a slight chance of rain and cooler morning temperatures.

The forecast remains fairly seasonable through early next week.

Have a great Thursday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
What started out as a joke ended up in the arrest of two juveniles in Candler County.
Metter police arrest 2 juveniles for Homecoming week pranks

Latest News

Seismologist discusses recent earthquakes in Lowcountry
We're almost to the end of of the list
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
*
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-29-2021
It's a mild morning
VIDEO FORECAST| A milder morning and warmer afternoon