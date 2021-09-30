Tybee Island city council forum being held next week

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The last day to register to vote in the November general election is coming up in just a few days on Monday, October 4.

The City of Tybee Island has six candidates running for three open seats on council.

No matter the turnout of the election, there will be at least one new face on Tybee’s City Council. Mayor Sessions says she hopes people really take the time to educate themselves on each candidate before they cast a vote on November 2.

“Those people have very specific platforms and people need to understand what they represent,” said Mayor Sessions.

The people who qualified for the Chatham County Municipal Elections on the island are incumbent Monty Parks, incumbent Michael “Spec” Hosti, Elaine McGruder, Marie Rodriguez, Brian West and Mack Kitchens.

“This is a very important election as we go forward on Tybee. We continue to see, like other communities, challenges and opportunities and I think that the people who serve us, I would like to see people who look at challenges as opportunities and I think we have six people who are willing to do that.”

Mayor Sessions reminds people to educate themselves on each candidate. For example, she says the two incumbents and candidate Elaine McGruder, who currently serves on the city’s planning committee, have prior voting history. This can be of value to someone who wants to know more about views the candidates have.

“Three people will be making decisions for you on the policy of what happens to Tybee.”

On Monday, Forever Tybee and the League of Women Voters will be hosting a candidate forum. The six candidates will answer questions submitted by the public. Mayor Sessions says these questions will most likely touch on several big issues the island is facing right now.

“Infrastructure concerns, I’m hearing about short-term vacation rentals, about quality of life issues, public safety, enforcement. It’s going to be very interesting to hear from the candidates and see what they know and what they think.”

The forum will be held at the safety building on Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. There will be limited seating, but a live streaming option will be available. For more information about this event, head to their website.

