Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Whitehall Park in Beaufort expanding to include park, living community

A controversy over what to do with a historic Beaufort County park is now solved.
A controversy over what to do with a historic Beaufort County park is now solved.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A controversy over what to do with a historic Beaufort County park is now solved.

“The people of Lady’s Island have always had this property and this view as kind of the gateway for visitors and residents entering the island,” said Stefanie Nagid, Passive Parks Manager Beaufort County.

What to do with Whitehall Park became a community controversy. Nagid says the county purchased about half the 20 acres to turn into a slightly more developed park, with picnic tables and parking. But the other half is being built into a living community and multi-use area.

Nagid believes the split of land struck a solid compromise between the area’s people and the developer.

“I think it would be a good balance between what the community is concerned about, regarding the high density and the amount of traffic, versus the developers concerns of being able to make a nice, live-able, walkable community.”

Nagid’s in charge of the 9.72 acres that will stay park, and already has a timetable and goals for the project.

“May to September next year we’re hoping to start our construction and be able to provide great access, good parking, picnic tables under the oak trees so people can come and really enjoy the resource.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman

Latest News

Just this week, the City of Savannah presented a Broughton Streetscapes Construction update.
City of Savannah gives update on Broughton Streetscapes Construction
City of Savannah gives update on Broughton Streetscapes Construction
City of Savannah gives update on Broughton Streetscapes Construction
Effingham Co. residents send relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida
Effingham Co. residents send relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases