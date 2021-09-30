Whitehall Park in Beaufort expanding to include park, living community

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A controversy over what to do with a historic Beaufort County park is now solved.

“The people of Lady’s Island have always had this property and this view as kind of the gateway for visitors and residents entering the island,” said Stefanie Nagid, Passive Parks Manager Beaufort County.

What to do with Whitehall Park became a community controversy. Nagid says the county purchased about half the 20 acres to turn into a slightly more developed park, with picnic tables and parking. But the other half is being built into a living community and multi-use area.

Nagid believes the split of land struck a solid compromise between the area’s people and the developer.

“I think it would be a good balance between what the community is concerned about, regarding the high density and the amount of traffic, versus the developers concerns of being able to make a nice, live-able, walkable community.”

Nagid’s in charge of the 9.72 acres that will stay park, and already has a timetable and goals for the project.

“May to September next year we’re hoping to start our construction and be able to provide great access, good parking, picnic tables under the oak trees so people can come and really enjoy the resource.”

