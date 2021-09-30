Sky Cams
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Madrina Phyllinda McCay(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a mother after her son was killed in a crash last month.

Madrina McCay, 41, is indicted on charges including homicide by vehicle in the first degree and driving under the influence.

According to Georgia State Patrol, McCay was traveling north in a white Dodge Challenger on Johnny Mercer Boulevard when the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree on the passenger’s side near Turner Rock Road.

McCay’s son, 12-year-old Logan McCay, was in the car at the time and died.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

