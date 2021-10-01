Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Airport art exhibit highlights Coastal Georgia

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Art Association has teamed up with a coastal conservation group to spread its wings at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Artwork highlighting the 100 miles of Georgia coastline are now being highlighted all over the airport.

About 3 million people travel in and out of the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport every year. That’s the potential audience for local artists who contributed to the new exhibit.

“We’ve only had the gallery upstairs and now that we can show throughout the airport, it’s really important to get the message out to the travelers and locals as well,” said Gwen Frazier Smith, Savannah Art Association artist.

Smith is a member of the Savannah Art Association and is a regular contributor to the Airport Art Gallery.

“I get excited every time we get a new theme to see what I can create,” Smith said.

Smith painted one of the 46 pieces in the latest and largest exhibit highlighting 100 miles of Georgia coastline.

“Since I moved to the Georgia coast there’s just so much reference material here that I’ve come to start doing a variety of marshscapes and, you know, just the life on the Georgia coast,” said Jim Leahy, Savannah Art Association artist.

“To see the unique identity of all these places through this art, and then understand that it’s all part of one coast, one ecosystem, one community...it’s just an amazing opportunity,” said Megan Desrosiers, President of One Hundred Miles.

The Art Association partnered with the coastal conservation group One Hundred Miles to support its mission.

“We do coastal conservation and we work with the community to help them advocate for the coast that they love. And in our minds, advocacy is just the act of sharing what you love with other people so that they also may come to value it. We’re so excited because that’s exactly what this art exhibit is,” Desrosiers said.

So the next time your flying out or coming home, look around and get a peek at some of the best our coast has to offer.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman
A trip of a lifetime turned into a tragedy for a St. Simons couple as they celebrated their...
Glynn Co. couple killed in train derailment

Latest News

Second Harvest food giveaway event
Second Harvest food giveaway event
Airport art exhibit highlights Coastal Georgia
Airport art exhibit highlights Coastal Georgia
Non-profit to hold benefit concert for veterans
Non-profit to hold benefit concert for veterans
Second Harvest holds food giveaway at Memorial Stadium
Second Harvest holds food giveaway at Memorial Stadium