Airport art exhibit highlights Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Art Association has teamed up with a coastal conservation group to spread its wings at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Artwork highlighting the 100 miles of Georgia coastline are now being highlighted all over the airport.

About 3 million people travel in and out of the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport every year. That’s the potential audience for local artists who contributed to the new exhibit.

“We’ve only had the gallery upstairs and now that we can show throughout the airport, it’s really important to get the message out to the travelers and locals as well,” said Gwen Frazier Smith, Savannah Art Association artist.

Smith is a member of the Savannah Art Association and is a regular contributor to the Airport Art Gallery.

“I get excited every time we get a new theme to see what I can create,” Smith said.

Smith painted one of the 46 pieces in the latest and largest exhibit highlighting 100 miles of Georgia coastline.

“Since I moved to the Georgia coast there’s just so much reference material here that I’ve come to start doing a variety of marshscapes and, you know, just the life on the Georgia coast,” said Jim Leahy, Savannah Art Association artist.

“To see the unique identity of all these places through this art, and then understand that it’s all part of one coast, one ecosystem, one community...it’s just an amazing opportunity,” said Megan Desrosiers, President of One Hundred Miles.

The Art Association partnered with the coastal conservation group One Hundred Miles to support its mission.

“We do coastal conservation and we work with the community to help them advocate for the coast that they love. And in our minds, advocacy is just the act of sharing what you love with other people so that they also may come to value it. We’re so excited because that’s exactly what this art exhibit is,” Desrosiers said.

So the next time your flying out or coming home, look around and get a peek at some of the best our coast has to offer.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.