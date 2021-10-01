Beaufort Co. announces District Teacher of the Year

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It was perhaps the biggest day of the year for teachers in Beaufort County

“Today we get to celebrate our teachers,” said BCSD Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez.

Each school’s top teacher was invited for a celebratory brunch.

But of course, the main dish, would be the announcement of the District Teacher of the Year.

A decision that came following a rigorous process.

Narrowing down a field of qualified candidates to one teacher.

The winner, a mystery to all, including Dr. Rodriguez.

“I know that name inside that envelope is going to be an outstanding and awesome educator, I just don’t know who that is right?”

But he would soon find out that name, “I’d like to congratulate Mrs. Aimee Whitesell,” Dr. Rodriguez announced at the brunch.

An honor the Battery Creek High School Biology teacher, never saw coming.

“I am shocked first and foremost,” said Whitesell.

Shocked not because she felt under-qualified but because she knows how incredible her fellow teachers are, “so, to even be considered for this is absolutely inspiring and just so humbling and amazing.”

Although the title is still fresh, Whitesell is ready to use it for good, and maybe do a little more inspiring of her own along the way.

“I want to impact more than just my school. I want to be able to impact the entire district because I know how challenging education can be, especially right now. I don’t have all the answers or solutions, but I think I can help find the solutions. Hopefully I can encourage more teachers to stick with this and encourage them that we got this, we can do this.”

Whitesell is the first teacher from Battery Creek to ever win this award.

She will now move on to the state teacher of the year competition.

