Beaufort Co. school board votes against putting a mask mandate in schools

BEAUFORT CO., Sc. (WTOC) -The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the statewide ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional.

The guidance to school districts from the South Carolina Department of Education says “the immediate effect of the Court’s order is that both the state and local school districts are prohibited from enforcing Proviso and school districts now have the discretionary authority to require masks.”

However, the federal ruling blocking the proviso still stands... meaning right now, schools have the right to choose if they want to mandate masks.

The Beaufort County Board of Education took a vote Thursday night to see if they would mandate masks in their schools. The board voted 4-5-1 against putting a mask mandate in schools.

However, the decision did not come easy for the board. They spent majority of the meeting discussing the legality of putting a mask mandate in place and whether or not they would be discriminating against students with disabilities by not masking students.

Several Beaufort County residents and families came to the special called meeting anxiously waiting to learn if their kids would have to wear a mask to school or not.

“There are mitigating strategies that never stopped from last year so something is working,” said board member Tricia Fidrych. “And something that just sticks with me, like Dr. Wisnefski said, that one size fits all.”

“I support the motion because masks are important,” said board member William Smith. “We’ve been following the science and I don’t think we should pick and choose when we should and when we should not.”

The board also had a long discussion on whether they’d be violating any kind of federal laws by not putting any masking requirements in place to protect students with disabilities. A district staff member says about 40 families of students with special needs have requested some kind of masking in Beaufort County schools.

An advocate for children with disabilities believes the district could face legal action because of it.

“They want to say ‘there are children with disabilities that can’t wear a mask,” said Cecile Bibaud. “Then we need to protect them, by other kids wearing masks. It’s not about protecting me wearing a mask. It’s about protecting everybody around me. It’s just - It’s ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, some parents want the district to find a way to those and leave masking children up to the parents.

“The main thing is not making a mandate for everybody because we’re all different,” said Beaufort County parent Dawn Tielens. “God made us different. We were made in God’s image. I just want everybody to have their own individuality and do what is right for them.”

