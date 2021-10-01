Beaufort Co. voters take part in public elections test

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - In-person voting in the Lowcountry starts in just a few days, but Friday Beaufort County voters had a chance to get up close and personal with the systems responsible for counting their ballots.

Several members of the community took advantage of the opportunity to go through the doors of the Beaufort County Voter Registration and Elections Office Friday for an inside look at how the process works.

The public test lasted more than two hours, with citizens asking countless questions, trying to clear up all aspects of the process that will start in just a few days.

“When we open up on Monday morning, they will understand how the votes are being tallied and how the votes are being secured,” said Marie Smalls, Director of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections Beaufort County.

