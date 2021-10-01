Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Beaufort Co. voters take part in public elections test

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - In-person voting in the Lowcountry starts in just a few days, but Friday Beaufort County voters had a chance to get up close and personal with the systems responsible for counting their ballots.

Several members of the community took advantage of the opportunity to go through the doors of the Beaufort County Voter Registration and Elections Office Friday for an inside look at how the process works.

The public test lasted more than two hours, with citizens asking countless questions, trying to clear up all aspects of the process that will start in just a few days.

“When we open up on Monday morning, they will understand how the votes are being tallied and how the votes are being secured,” said Marie Smalls, Director of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections Beaufort County.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Kenneth Ray Wright
Suspect indicted on murder charge after hitting, killing pedestrian during high-speed chase
The opening date for the new Costco in Pooler is set for Nov. 18, 2021.
New Costco set to open in November in Pooler, becoming first in the region

Latest News

City of Vidalia
Vidalia’s mayoral seat up for grabs in November
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island city council forum being held next week
City of Savannah
Savannah mayor discusses local priorities in federal bill
Georgia's Sen. Warnock and Rep. Carter discuss possible government shutdown
Georgia's Sen. Warnock and Rep. Carter address possible government shutdown