As COVID-19 crush eases, Kemp urges more to seek vaccines

ATLANTA (AP/WTOC) — Gov. Brian Kemp is warning Georgians not to assume the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and is urging them to get vaccinated.

The Republican governor said Thursday the state could risk a fifth surge of the virus this winter. For now, cases are declining steeply from a fourth surge that peaked about a month ago.

Kemp says he still opposes federal plans to require employers with 100 or more workers to mandate vaccination.

Georgia’s vaccination rate has improved somewhat with 47% of all residents now fully vaccinated.

Kemp says Georgia isn’t seeing a shortage of monoclonal antibodies because demand is declining.

Watch Thursday’s news conference:

Gov. Kemp COVID Update #WATCH: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19. Posted by WTOC-TV on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WTOC contributed to this report.