As COVID-19 crush eases, Kemp urges more to seek vaccines
ATLANTA (AP/WTOC) — Gov. Brian Kemp is warning Georgians not to assume the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and is urging them to get vaccinated.
The Republican governor said Thursday the state could risk a fifth surge of the virus this winter. For now, cases are declining steeply from a fourth surge that peaked about a month ago.
Kemp says he still opposes federal plans to require employers with 100 or more workers to mandate vaccination.
Georgia’s vaccination rate has improved somewhat with 47% of all residents now fully vaccinated.
Kemp says Georgia isn’t seeing a shortage of monoclonal antibodies because demand is declining.
Watch Thursday’s news conference:
