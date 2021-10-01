Dave Turley’s Friday Weather Forecast 10-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger near the area today before dissipating today. High pressure builds in to our north and the circulation will bring in moisture from the Atlantic this weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for some showers. Temps will be seasonable in the mid 80s. Moisture will increase next week and with more clouds and better rain chance our temps will be slightly cooler.

Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs near 80.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is located about 400 miles southeast of Bermuda. Sam is finally taking a turn to the north is forecast to pass just east of Bermuda Saturday. Sam will continue to the northeast and weaken over cooler waters of the north Atlantic. Tropical Storm Victor is located a little over 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Victor is forecast to remain a tropical storm and take a turn to the north and remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: E winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Saturday: E winds at 10 kt. Seas 3-4 ft.

