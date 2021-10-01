FRIDAY | More clouds, spotty chance of rain heading into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s around the Metro this morning; mildest at the beach. It is a bit humid this morning and patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.

Under some clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by non; peaking in the mid and upper 80s. Lingering humidity may make it feel like it’s a few degrees warmer than the actual temperature this afternoon. Unlike the past few days, an isolated shower, or two, cannot be - totally - ruled out. Most remain dry today.

A slightly cooler weather pattern and a chance of rain are in the weekend forecast.

Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s in many spots Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Morning temperatures trend back into the low to mid-60s by Sunday morning. With more clouds around, a couple showers will be possible. But, the weekend won’t be a washout. Keep your weekend plans, but remain aware of spotty rain in the area.

Cooler, wetter weather builds in heading into the middle of next work-week.

Have a great end to the work-week,

Cutter

