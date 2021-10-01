Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Historic increase in food stamp benefits starts in October

In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Food stamp recipients will see their monthly payments go up in October thanks to a major update to the program.

Benefits will jump an average of 27% above pre-pandemic levels.

It is the largest increase in the program’s history.

The update comes as part of a Department of Agriculture review of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as required under the 2018 Farm Bill.

More than 42.3 million people were enrolled in the program in June, up from nearly 37 million in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman
A trip of a lifetime turned into a tragedy for a St. Simons couple as they celebrated their...
Glynn Co. couple killed in train derailment

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey offer an update on the COVID-19 situation in Georgia on...
As COVID-19 crush eases, Kemp urges more to seek vaccines
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday
The House expects "complete consideration" of the infrastructure bill Friday.
The House expects "complete consideration" of the infrastructure bill Friday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Despite setback, Democrats try to save Biden’s $3.5T plan