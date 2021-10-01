Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair returning to Statesboro this fall

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A fall tradition returns in Bulloch County after a hiatus last year.

The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair brings big crowds and big funds to help the community. This week, the group formally announced the fair returns in less than three weeks.

Organizers of the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair say they’ve been working on how they can have a fair this year ever since they made the difficult decision to cancel last year. It brings together as many as 65,000 visitors over a week’s time. Last year, the local Kiwanis Club canceled the fair for the first time in a half-century, due to the pandemic.

“It was a disappointment for us, but I feel like it was a disappointment for the community. The fair pretty much kicks off Fall,” said Ashlee Hooks Corbin with the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.

After expenses and upkeep to the grounds, the club annually donates at least $125,000 to nearly 200 charities and non-profit groups. But not in 2020.

“Hospice, we donate to senior citizens organizations, things like Meals on Wheels, and we really weren’t able to support.”

She says they’re taking steps to help visitors protect themselves. They’ll contract with sanitizing crews and have more entrance gates to prevent long lines and more.

“We’ll open at 4pm Tuesday thru Friday and Noon on Saturday and stay open until midnight.”

They also hope people will buy tickets online as a way to bypass at least one line.

She says they hope they’ve put enough protocols in place that folks can come here, feel safe, and have a good time.

