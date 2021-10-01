Law enforcement investigating video of fight in Evans Co., school officials think it could be connected to social media challenges

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A video shared on social media appears to show a fight involving students in Evans County.

School officials say it could be connected to a social media challenge and law enforcement are investigating.

The superintendent of the Evans County Charter School System says the system along with Claxton Middle School administrators were made aware of the video Thursday night. He says those involved will be prosecuted and disciplined.

The district suspects the video is associated with TikTok and other social media sites involving “challenges” calling for destruction of property, vandalism, and assault of students and school employees.

The school system is asking parents to closely monitor their child’s social media. And if you see something, say something.

