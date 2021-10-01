LIST: Trick-or-treat times in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween falls on Sunday this year. Cities and communities may make changes to planned trick-or-treat times.

Below is a list of official trick-or-treat times. New areas will be added as decisions are made.

LIST:

Bloomingdale - Observe Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Richmond Hill - Trick-or-treating will be Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

