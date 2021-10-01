Man arrested for stealing ambulance in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Deputies arrested a man wearing a Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue uniform this afternoon. But just like the ambulance he was driving, Beaufort County deputies say it was stolen.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Carlos Colon stole the ambulance from the Shipyard Fire station. The call came in around 1 p.m. Friday.

Deputies caught up with him about 30 minutes later near Shelter Cove.

They say Colon attempted to out-run deputies, eventually pulling into the parking lot of the Publix at Island Crossings Center. They say he hit the building when he drove behind it.

Colon is charged with grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights.

