N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe

Police say 2-year-old Dior Singleton is believed to have been abducted by 31-year-old Camille Nechelle Singleton
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton murder suspect(WNCN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Camille Nechell Singleton has been arrested after being charged with murder on Thursday and abducting her two-year-old son, the Clayton Police Department says.

Singleton was apprehended in Georgia on Sunday with assistance from South Fulton PD. Her 2-year-old child Dior Singleton is safe and in custody.

An Amber Alert was issued for Dior on Thursday.

Camile was wanted for first-degree murder of 68-year-old Inita Gaither, who is believed to be her grandmother.

Clayton police say they were doing a welfare check at a home on Crawford Parkway around 4:30 pm Thursday when they found Gaither, the homeowner, dead.

Officers identified Camile Singleton as the suspect and issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Singleton was last known to be operating a white U-Haul pickup truck and investigators believed she has fled the area.

