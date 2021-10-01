New Costco set to open in November in Pooler, becoming first in the region

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - As many businesses are starting to get back on their feet, others are moving into town.

Pooler has seen a big business boom within the last few months and there are no signs of slowing down.

There are a lot of projects happening and while some people are excited, others are not thrilled. But the mayor says they are no longer rural, they are an urban area and this is the new normal.

The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce says the new businesses bring revenue and jobs to the area.

Although they say some of the new businesses are struggling to find enough workers right now. They hope this fall will mark a turning point for those employers to return to more normal capacity as the business boom in Pooler continues.

“We’re taking our time and businesses seem to be recovering. New businesses coming to town so that is what it is all about, enhancing our city and bringing new business to Pooler,” said Pamala Southard, Executive Director for the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the new businesses, some existing chamber members were not able to renew their memberships during the pandemic but they are starting to come back now.

Some of the new additions will be opening soon, including Costco, which is set to open next month. The opening date is set for 8 a.m. on Nov. 18, which is coming up very soon. A few days ago, they had some employees come to town and work on the logistics with the city to get ready to open.

The 151,000-square-foot building will be the first Costco in the region. On site, you can expect to see a gas station, tire center, food court, optical center, and all of the traditional Costco shopping.

And Costco is not the only project over by Blue Moon Crossing and Pooler Parkway. The new Starbucks is now open and construction is underway for the new Chick-fil-A that’s scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.

Mayor Rebecca Benton says they hope all the new business on the south side of town will alleviate some of the traffic on the north end of Pooler.

“More people, more businesses, that means more traffic. And also during the day, people working here are twice as many people that live here so more people keep coming. We don’t give any tax breaks to any businesses, they have to pay for their own infrastructure. We don’t partner with them but they keep coming,” said Mayor Benton.

In an effort to keep up with all the business additions, they will be making some traffic improvements on both sides of Pooler Parkway at the intersection of Blue Moon Crossing, both of which are still in the engineering phase of the project.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.