NFL Prospect Watch: DT Davis leading No. 2 Georgia defense

UAB running back Jermaine Brown Jr. (1) is stopped by Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is attracting more and more attention. Davis is a 6-foot-6, 340-pound senior who can occupy two or even three offensive linemen and has the speed to get up field and pressure quarterbacks.

Davis has drawn raves this season for his size and mobility for the second-ranked Bulldogs.

Georgia’s defense has allowed just 23 points in four games this season. Davis projects as a late first-round NFL draft pick.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

