Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Non-profit to hold benefit concert for veterans

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - If you are looking for something to do next Friday that will also support a good cause, the non-profit Operation Patriots FOB is hosting a concert to benefit veterans in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Country singers Joe Nichols, Walker Montgomery and other artists will be performing at the nonprofit’s property in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

The event kicks off at 6PM on Friday October 8th.
The event kicks off at 6PM on Friday October 8th.(OPFOB)

In addition to music, there will be a few special guests, including General Lloyd Newton, boxer Ray Mercer and wrestlers Ted DiBaise and Ted DiBaise Jr.

There will also be food trucks and a silent auction throughout the evening.

Hundreds of people will be on OPFOB's property Friday, October 8th to celebrate, honor and...
Hundreds of people will be on OPFOB's property Friday, October 8th to celebrate, honor and remember our veterans.(WTOC)

Proceeds from the event will go right back to the non-profit’s resources in hopes of reducing the number of veteran suicides in our area.

“Especially with what’s going on in the world right now with Afghanistan winding down, the number one thing is to raise awareness for our returning veterans and active-duty members. To let them know that there are resources out here like OPFOB and other organizations that we partner up with. There are resources out there for people to reach out to if they need any help,” said Roy Brown JR, CEO/Founder Operations Patriots FOB.

If you are interested in attending the event, click here.

To learn more about OPFOB and their mission, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman
A trip of a lifetime turned into a tragedy for a St. Simons couple as they celebrated their...
Glynn Co. couple killed in train derailment

Latest News

The City of Richmond Hill in Bryan County, Ga.
Richmond Hill residents vote to trick-or-treat on Sunday
In Savannah, the event starts at 11 a.m. at the Forsyth Park Fountain and will march down Bull...
Women’s March in Savannah, Statesboro could impact traffic Saturday
The opening date for the new Costco in Pooler is set for Nov. 18, 2021.
New Costco set to open in November in Pooler, becoming first in the region
Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper County School Districts start back on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Beaufort Co. school board votes against putting a mask mandate in schools