Non-profit to hold benefit concert for veterans

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - If you are looking for something to do next Friday that will also support a good cause, the non-profit Operation Patriots FOB is hosting a concert to benefit veterans in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Country singers Joe Nichols, Walker Montgomery and other artists will be performing at the nonprofit’s property in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

The event kicks off at 6PM on Friday October 8th. (OPFOB)

In addition to music, there will be a few special guests, including General Lloyd Newton, boxer Ray Mercer and wrestlers Ted DiBaise and Ted DiBaise Jr.

There will also be food trucks and a silent auction throughout the evening.

Hundreds of people will be on OPFOB's property Friday, October 8th to celebrate, honor and remember our veterans. (WTOC)

Proceeds from the event will go right back to the non-profit’s resources in hopes of reducing the number of veteran suicides in our area.

“Especially with what’s going on in the world right now with Afghanistan winding down, the number one thing is to raise awareness for our returning veterans and active-duty members. To let them know that there are resources out here like OPFOB and other organizations that we partner up with. There are resources out there for people to reach out to if they need any help,” said Roy Brown JR, CEO/Founder Operations Patriots FOB.

