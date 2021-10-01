October begins, so to does awareness of breast health education

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s officially October, which means it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This month is dedicated to bringing awareness to early detection screenings, like mammograms, and overall breast health education.

“For most women they should be getting mammograms at age 40 and get a mammogram every year or every other year,” Memorial Health Meadows Hospital OBGYN Dr. Ashlee Nicole Tillery said.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer death rates declined 40 percent from 1989 to 2016 among women. The progress is attributed to improvements in early detection.

“It’s one of the most common cancers that we have and that we see, so almost every woman if they haven’t had breast cancer themselves or know a family member that has breast cancer, they probably have a close friend that has been impacted by this disease,” Dr. Tillery said.

Dr. Tillery said not only does this month serve as a reminder for people to schedule their annual mammogram, but it’s also a reminder about being self-aware.

“If you have a new lump, new bump, any of the skin looks different, if there’s dimpling, redness, tenderness, a firm area all of that your OBGYN wants to hear about. Those are all reasons to come in and have someone do a clinical breast exam,” she said.

Dr. Tillery says if you haven’t gotten your mammogram this year yet, it’s important that you get with your healthcare provider to understand what type of screening is the best option for you.

“This is a safe place to come. If you missed out on your mammogram last year because of COVID, don’t miss out on it another year,” Dr. Tillery said.

