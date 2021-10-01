Roadside cameras reducing speed near Richmond Hill school zone

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A roadside camera in Richmond Hill is cutting down on speeding in front of the high school.

Mayor Russ Carpenter said there are thousands of kids coming to school, so these cameras are keeping people accountable.

The police department put up the cameras in front of Richmond Hill High School during the first week of August - their first time installing them in a school zone. The police department said their data showed 88 percent of vehicles on Harris Trail Road were speeding at least 11 miles-per-hour over the limit before the cameras went in.

The mayor said some people received a warning during the 30-day grace period, but tickets have been going out for more than a month now and it’s working.

“The first month to the second month, there has been a 76 percent decline in speeding so it is working and we couldn’t be more happy,” said Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter.

The mayor added there are also digital signs coming each way on the road so people have plenty of warnings to slow down.

