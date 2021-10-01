Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Roadside cameras reducing speed near Richmond Hill school zone

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A roadside camera in Richmond Hill is cutting down on speeding in front of the high school.

Mayor Russ Carpenter said there are thousands of kids coming to school, so these cameras are keeping people accountable.

The police department put up the cameras in front of Richmond Hill High School during the first week of August - their first time installing them in a school zone. The police department said their data showed 88 percent of vehicles on Harris Trail Road were speeding at least 11 miles-per-hour over the limit before the cameras went in.

The mayor said some people received a warning during the 30-day grace period, but tickets have been going out for more than a month now and it’s working.

“The first month to the second month, there has been a 76 percent decline in speeding so it is working and we couldn’t be more happy,” said Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter.

The mayor added there are also digital signs coming each way on the road so people have plenty of warnings to slow down.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Kenneth Ray Wright
Suspect indicted on murder charge after hitting, killing pedestrian during high-speed chase
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman

Latest News

Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Aimee Whitesell
Beaufort Co. announces District Teacher of the Year
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,766 new COVID-19 cases, 98 new deaths, Friday
City of Vidalia
Vidalia’s mayoral seat up for grabs in November