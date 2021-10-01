Third candidate now running for Georgia’s 1st District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A third candidate has announced their run for Georgia’s First District seat in Congress.

Joyce Marie Griggs was surrounded by supporters today in front of the Tomochichi Building on Wright Square.

WTOC heard from her on a few policy points including health care.

“Hey, let’s make health care available for everybody. Especially during this pandemic. Hey, people are out of jobs. They don’t have money for medication or medical coverage. Lt’s do it for the people. If we can spend money to this place and that place, let’s do it for us The American people,” Griggs said.

Griggs is the third candidate to say she’s running for the seat.

Savannah attorney Wade Herring is also running as a Democrat.

Incumbent Republican Buddy Carter is running to hang onto the seat.

This seat is up for grabs in 2022.

