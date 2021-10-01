Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a plenary session during a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels. French President Emmanuel Macron expects "clarifications and clear commitments" from President Joe Biden in a call to be held later on Wednesday to address the submarines' dispute, Macron's office said.(Brendan Smialowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday.

The department said Blinken will visit Paris starting Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations.

The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the Sept. 15 announcement of the Australia-U.S.-UK agreement, known as AUKUS, which canceled a multibillion-dollar Australian-France submarine deal.

All sides agree it will take time to repair those ties. The State Department said Blinken’s talks will be aimed at “further strengthening the vital U.S.-France relationship on a range of issues including security in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“We recognize this will take time and it will take hard work,” said Karen Donfried, the newly confirmed top U.S. diplomat for Europe.

Other matters to be discussed will include “the climate crisis, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transatlantic relationship, and working with our Allies and partners to address global challenges and opportunities,” the department said.

Friday’s announcement came a day after the White House announced that national security adviser Jake Sullivan had met with the French ambassador to the U.S. to try to restore trust between the countries. French officials have said AUKUS was a “stab in the back.”

Sullivan met with French Ambassador Philippe Etienne on his return to Washington after having been recalled to Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron in an unprecedented display of anger to protest the exclusion of France and the European Union from AUKUS, which is aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Those discussions followed a Sept. 22 phone call between President Joe Biden and Macron and a Sept. 23 meeting between Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in New York on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly. Biden and Macron are due to meet in Europe later this month.

The ostensible reason for Blinken’s trip to France, which had been planned well before the AUKUS ruckus, is to co-chair a ministerial meeting of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday and Wednesday about climate change and security.

Former Secretary of State and current U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will also attend the Paris talks, which will take place just weeks before the next U.N.-backed international conference on climate, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Kenneth Ray Wright
Suspect indicted on murder charge after hitting, killing pedestrian during high-speed chase
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman

Latest News

Two people have died after a plane and helicopter crashed near Chandler, Arizona. (Source:...
Helicopter, plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 dead
City of Vidalia
Vidalia’s mayoral seat up for grabs in November
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential...
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge