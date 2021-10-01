Vidalia’s mayoral seat up for grabs in November

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - In just over a month, voters will be hitting the polls for elections.

In Vidalia, the race is on for the mayor’s seat.

The two candidates running in the mayoral race are incumbent Doug Roper and Gregory Johnson. These two candidates also ran against each other last year and it was a close one.

Monday, Oct. 4 is the last day people can register to vote in this election. After the death of former Mayor Ronnie Dixon, Johnson and Roper ran to fill his unexpired term.

Mayor Roper won the seat and now his term is just about over. This time, the two candidates are running for a full term.

City Manager Nick Overstreet says people need to get out and vote in November because it’s important for the city to have a strong leader who can make a big impact.

“Georgia cities week is next week and the theme for it is ‘shaping the future.’ This candidate has that opportunity to shape the future of Vidalia. There’s a lot of things that are going on that that particular candidate can really capitalize on and make a difference on the lives of our citizens,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet says, as always, they’re hoping for a high voter turnout. On Nov. 2, voters can cast their vote at the municipal annex building.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.