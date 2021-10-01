Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Vidalia’s mayoral seat up for grabs in November

City of Vidalia
City of Vidalia(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - In just over a month, voters will be hitting the polls for elections.

In Vidalia, the race is on for the mayor’s seat.

The two candidates running in the mayoral race are incumbent Doug Roper and Gregory Johnson. These two candidates also ran against each other last year and it was a close one.

Monday, Oct. 4 is the last day people can register to vote in this election. After the death of former Mayor Ronnie Dixon, Johnson and Roper ran to fill his unexpired term.

Mayor Roper won the seat and now his term is just about over. This time, the two candidates are running for a full term.

City Manager Nick Overstreet says people need to get out and vote in November because it’s important for the city to have a strong leader who can make a big impact.

“Georgia cities week is next week and the theme for it is ‘shaping the future.’ This candidate has that opportunity to shape the future of Vidalia. There’s a lot of things that are going on that that particular candidate can really capitalize on and make a difference on the lives of our citizens,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet says, as always, they’re hoping for a high voter turnout. On Nov. 2, voters can cast their vote at the municipal annex building.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Kenneth Ray Wright
Suspect indicted on murder charge after hitting, killing pedestrian during high-speed chase
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman

Latest News

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island city council forum being held next week
City of Savannah
Savannah mayor discusses local priorities in federal bill
Savannah mayor discusses local priorities in federal bill
Savannah mayor discusses local priorities in federal bill
Georgia's Sen. Warnock and Rep. Carter discuss possible government shutdown
Georgia's Sen. Warnock and Rep. Carter address possible government shutdown