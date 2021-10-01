Woman from Savannah wins gold at GA Golden Olympics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since she was a kid growing up in Savannah, Stefanie Batiste talked about going to the Olympics.

At 55 she did it! Batiste brought home two gold medals from the GA Golden Olympics this last weekend. She earned a gold medal in the 400 Meter run and a gold medal in basketball where she scored 19 points the first game, and 20 points the second game.

Plus, she won a bronze medal in the 200 meter run.

She’s now training for The National Senior Olympics in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. next year.

She’s such an inspiration, proving that it’s never too late to fulfill your dreams.

