Women’s March in Savannah, Statesboro could impact traffic Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Marches in support of women’s rights in response to the controversial anti-abortion law in Texas are happening Saturday, Oct. 2 in Savannah and Statesboro, and they could impact traffic.

In Savannah, the event starts at 11 a.m. at the Forsyth Park Fountain and will march down Bull Street towards Johnson Square. Organizers of this event say they’ll stick to sidewalks.

Meanwhile, the Statesboro Police Department says its march will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning and will delay traffic. It will take place on South Zetterower Avenue between Savannah Avenue and East Main Street. They ask that drivers find alternate routes if they normally drive through the area.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.