Savannah Women’s March focuses on protecting abortion access, reproductive rights

Hundreds of people joined together Saturday afternoon for Savannah's Women's March.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Women’s rights marches took place nationwide on Saturday, including in the Hostess City.

The marches are being held in response to Texas’s anti-abortion law. Men, women and families marched to protect abortion access and reproductive rights.

Hundreds of people joined together for Savannah’s Women’s March.

Various speakers spoke about protecting Roe V. Wade, which gives a pregnant woman the choice to have an abortion without government restriction.

The Women’s Health Protection Act passed in the House, and organizers of the march said they hope the Senate will pass it too when the Supreme Court reconvenes in two days. The act is intended to protect all people with the capacity for pregnancy.

“It helps people talk about it with their partners and it helps people speak about it with their families,” said organizer Melissa Madia Viviana. “I think open communication changes a lot in society. That’s why we’re very loud and going directly downtown where everyone can hear us.”

Organizer Laura Brooks added: “I hope that on a local level it brings awareness to the fact that Georgia, very much, has copycat bills to Texas.”

“Reproduction rights and abortion they’re all healthcare and denying that is like denying a basic human right,” organizer Grace Mary said. “The six week mark is, as many people have said, is not soon enough to know.”

The group started in Forsyth Park and marched down Bull Street on sidewalks, ending up in Johnson Square. Statesboro also held a march this morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

