Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

According to the district, an elementary school student struck a teacher in the back of the head.
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina school district is warning parents about a new TikTok challenge presented to students.

It’s called the “Slap a Teacher” challenge and it happened Friday to an elementary school teacher in Lancaster County.

According to the district, an elementary school student struck a teacher in the back of the head.

“Unfortunately, the challenge that has been put out for this month is to slap or hit a staff member from behind,” the district wrote in a letter to parents. “Sadly, we actually had an elementary student assault a teacher by striking her in the back of the head.”

Northeast Ohio schools warn about ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

In recent weeks, schools dealt with incidents of vandalism from the “devious lick” challenge where students were encouraged by peers to break or steal stuff at school – often in the restroom.

Schools respond to ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge

The latest challenge encourages students to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault.

“Any student who physically assaults a staff member will be held responsible both legally and by board policy,” Lancaster Schools said. “Assault on a staff member is an expellable offense which means the student is removed from the school for the rest of the year.”

Lancaster Schools says they have “punished multiple students” for engaging in these TikTok challenges.

“We share this information with parents so you can educate your kids on the issue and monitor their social media habits,” Lancaster Schools said. “We also hope parents will speak with their kids about the serious repercussions of making poor decisions and peer pressure.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Chyanne Wilson
Richmond Hill community rallies behind 14-year-old with cyst on her brain
Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Police lights
Liberty County 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

Latest News

Health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh...
Coastal Health District now offering flu vaccine
Tiny house campsite arrives in Claxton
Tiny house campsite arrives in Claxton
Fall 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival Opening Night Block Party on Broughton Street.
24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival schedule, honorees announced
Monday, Oct. 4 is the final day to register to vote in Georgia for the upcoming Nov. 2 Election.
Monday is last day to register to vote in Georgia
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 in Beaufort County for the November elections.
Early in-person voting begins in Beaufort County