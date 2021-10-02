Wetter pattern on the horizon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the mid 80s for many communities this afternoon under mostly clear skies.

This evening won’t be bad for outdoor activities as temperatures fall back into the 70s after sunset with a light onshore breeze. Overnight, a few showers offshore will try to make a run at the coast, but most of us will remain dry into Sunday morning.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.7′ 6:09AM I 1.6′ 12:27PM I 8.6′ 6:30PM

Morning lows dip into the upper 60s for inland communities with temperatures near 70 degrees at sunrise around Savannah. We’ll see more clouds on Sunday with a slight chance of showers as well. Highs reach the lower 80s with our “feels like” index in the upper 80s during the afternoon. In between the isolated showers, it won’t be too bad outside, with a southeasterly breeze of 5 - 10 miles per hour. If you plan on spending time at the beach, highs will be near 80 degrees, but there will be a moderate risk for rip currents!

Monday morning starts out dry with lows in the upper 60s. Scattered showers along with a few thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. From Tuesday through the end of the work week, we will see slightly cooler weather and a more active pattern. Daily rain chances return with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Low-end rain chances hold into this coming weekend, with morning lows back in the mid 60s.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Sam is still churning up the Atlantic with max sustained wind of 125 miles per hour. This system will weaken as it approaches Iceland as a Tropical Storm by the end of the work week.

Victor has weakened into a Tropical Depression and is expected to fizzle out over the central Atlantic on Tuesday.

We are not expecting any further development over the next five days, but we will be watching for a weak low to develop near Bermuda toward the end of this week. Long-range models are also hinting at development in the Caribbean toward the end of the week.

