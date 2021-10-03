Charity hosts ‘Real Bikers Wear Helmets’ event following a near-fatal accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah family is using their daughter’s story of a near fatal accident to encourage people to wear helmets. They shared their message with WTOC with hopes that it will save a life.

“If you fall you don’t want your skull to get all broken up and stuff so you have to wear a helmet to protect your head,” said a kid attending the event.

That’s what Keith Seibert is trying to get across to kids and adults today through their event “Real Bikers Wear Helmets”.

“My daughter Caroline in 2019, had a bike accident that put her in the hospital for a couple of days. She fell off a large embankment in Alabama. Fell off 30-35 feet...far enough from an unmarked cliff in a state park. She hit the ground, went unconscious, broke her helmet and was EMS’ to a local hospital. Spent two days recovering from injuries, but because of her helmet, those injuries weren’t brain or head injuries,” said Caroline’s Father Keith Seibert.

Caroline fully recovered from the accident, but her family said they owe her life to her helmet. They spent the day raising money to distribute free helmets to kids and adults through their charity “Caroline Cares”. The Coastal Empire Beer Company provided this space for free after hearing her story. The co-owner said bicycle safety is not taken serious enough.

“Just because we survived the ‘80′s not wearing helmets, doesn’t mean it’s still gonna work today,” said Co-owner of Coastal Empire Beer Company Kevin Haborak.

Caroline’s parents work in pediatrics. They said 20% of serious head injuries happen to adults on bicycles who aren’t wearing a helmet. They said they see the injuries all the time and want people of all ages to normalize wearing helmets to prevent a fatal accident.

