Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Liberty County 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 2-year-old boy has died after he was found submerged in a backyard pool, according to the Liberty County Coroner.

The 2-year-old was discovered unconscious in a pool at his home on Rosebud Court in Walthourville on Tuesday. Law enforcement and medical personnel were able to stabilize him. He was rushed to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville and later flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where he was unconscious. He later died Saturday morning.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
The opening date for the new Costco in Pooler is set for Nov. 18, 2021.
New Costco set to open in November in Pooler, becoming first in the region
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs

Latest News

Hundreds of people joined together Saturday afternoon for Savannah's Women's March.
Savannah Women’s March focuses on protecting abortion access, reproductive rights
Seven people have been displaced after a house fire in Savannah Saturday afternoon.
7 displaced after house fire in Savannah
SAFE Shelter honors victims of domestic violence with annual candlelight vigil
SAFE Shelter honors victims of domestic violence with annual candlelight vigil
SAFE Shelter hold annual candlelight vigil
SAFE Shelter honors victims of domestic violence with annual candlelight vigil