Liberty County 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 2-year-old boy has died after he was found submerged in a backyard pool, according to the Liberty County Coroner.

The 2-year-old was discovered unconscious in a pool at his home on Rosebud Court in Walthourville on Tuesday. Law enforcement and medical personnel were able to stabilize him. He was rushed to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville and later flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where he was unconscious. He later died Saturday morning.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

