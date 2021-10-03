Wetter weather moves in for the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the mid 80s for many communities this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

This evening, temperatures will dip back into the 70s after sunset with a light southerly breeze. Overnight, we will remain dry with partly cloudy conditions hanging out overhead.

The chance for rain remains slim this evening pic.twitter.com/gHJtDTSYIz — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 3, 2021

Morning lows dip into the mid 60s for inland communities with temperatures in the upper 60s at sunrise around Savannah. The first half of our day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and a downpour or two during the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s with a light southerly breeze.

Tuesday through the end of the work week will be a bit more unsettled, we will see slightly cooler weather and a more active pattern. Daily rain chances return with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. The chance for afternoon scattered rain holds into this coming weekend, with morning lows back in the mid 60s.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a big rush of fall air in the forecast!

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Sam is still churning up the Atlantic with max sustained wind of 100 miles per hour. This system will weaken as it approaches Iceland as a Tropical Storm by the end of the work week.

Victor remains a Tropical Depression and is expected to fizzle out over the central Atlantic on Tuesday.

There is a disorganized area of low pressure over the southeastern Bahamas. This will drift northeast toward the Southeast coastline, but only has a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Development is not likely since this system will encounter windshear.

Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.