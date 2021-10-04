24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival schedule, honorees announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design will present the 24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival both in-person and virtually October 23–30, 2021. It’s the largest university-run film festival in the U.S.

The eight-day festival honors both professional and student filmmakers and welcomes major industry leaders, including award-winning directors, writers, and actors.

This year, SCAD will honor Kenneth Branagh with the Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award for Belfast; Adrien Brody with the Vanguard Award for The French Dispatch; Clifton Collins, Jr. with the Distinguished Performance Award for Jockey; Aunjanue Ellis with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award for King Richard; Harry Gregson-Williams with the Lifetime Achievement in Composing Award for his body of work including The Last Duel; Maggie Gyllenhaal with the Rising Star Director Award for The Lost Daughter; Phil Lord and Chris Miller with the Outstanding Achievement in Animation Award for The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Mike Mills with the Auteur Award for C’mon C’mon; Ruth Negga with the Spotlight Award for Passing; Dylan Penn with the Rising Star Award for Flag Day; Sandy Powell with the Variety Creative Impact in Costume Design Award; and Odessa Young with the Discovery Award for Mothering Sunday.

2021 honorees. (SCAD)

According to SCAD, the festival kicks off Saturday, Oct. 23, with the opening-night Gala Screening of Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh, and ends Saturday, Oct. 30, with the closing-night Gala Screening of King Richard with Aunjanue Ellis. A key stop on the Academy Awards festival circuit, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will screen 157 films, including 45 narrative feature films, 15 documentary feature films and 97 shorts, with 14 world premieres, 1 U.S. premiere, and 3 North American premieres - with 63 of these films directed by women.

During the festival, students connect with leaders from the entertainment industry through master classes, coffee talks, lectures, workshops, and panel discussions.

COVID-19 SAFETY POLICY FROM SCAD:

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues to work closely with health and government officials to prioritize the health and safety of our audiences, visiting guests, and greater community. On-ground attendees will be expected to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test (either PCR or rapid antigen) taken no more than three days prior to each event. Specific policies as they relate to the festival will be updated on the site closer to the event.

The full 2021 schedule and tickets are available now here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.