Anti-bullying rally this weekend in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A rally this weekend in Statesboro looks to help young people who are victims of bullying.

Those putting together the fourth annual rally hope to make it bigger and better than ever. Organizers of this event hope they can give youngsters the skills to stay away from bullying and the tools to deal with it if needed.

Last year, they hosted 500-600 people and they expect just as many this year. This year, they’re teaming with the local YMCA for a location and resources.

“They’re going to have a gymnastics team coming up from the Islands Y. We’re going to have self-defense workshops. We’re going to have dance workshops,” organizer Jeff Klare said.

Klare and his wife helped start the rally to show kids alternatives to bullying, but also let them meet some of the people who can help and remind kids they aren’t alone.

“We just need to show the teachers, first responders, nurses, doctors, whomever...we’re all in this together,” Klare said.

It happens at the Statesboro YMCA Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

