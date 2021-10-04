Art workshop held in partnership with the Chatham County jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jepson Center says it’s a chance to create something meaningful and beautiful for the community. But for the Chatham County inmates participating in the program, it’s so much more.

A hands-on art workshop was held in partnership with the Chatham County jail. They’ll have two more of these sessions this month.

One man participating in the program says it’s a force for good.

“This art exhibit allows us to express ourselves culturally, you know, give us a sense of freedom,” Jarvus McKinney said.

That’s the whole angle of all these things we got here - to help the inmates,” Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said.

Their original creations will be on display at the Jepson Center this winter.

