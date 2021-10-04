Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail

Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding possible Brian Laundrie sightings on the Appalachian Trail.
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WVLT) - Multiple calls came in to the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding possible sightings of Brian Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail, according to Haywood County Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes.

“We have received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail,” said Haynes. “We will continue to respond and fully investigate all calls for service related to the nationwide search for Mr. Laundrie within our jurisdiction.”

Laundrie was the boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, after her parents couldn’t reach her during her trip with Laundrie.

Her body was discovered on Sept. 19, in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Chyanne Wilson
Richmond Hill community rallies behind 14-year-old with cyst on her brain
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Police lights
Liberty County 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

Latest News

Six people were displaced after a house fire in Savannah Sunday afternoon.
6 displaced after house fire in Savannah
A Charlotte mom believes her 14-year-old daughter was lured away from home by an adult man on...
Mom believes teen daughter was lured by adult online; issues warning to parents
Fort-C Food Truck Park and Campground
Tiny house campsite arrives in Claxton
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement