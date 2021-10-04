Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rochelle Snell was last seen in the morning hours of Friday, Oct. 1. She was last seen in the Richmond Hill area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 756-3101.

