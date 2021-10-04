Sky Cams
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

Rochelle Snell
Rochelle Snell(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rochelle Snell was last seen in the morning hours of Friday, Oct. 1. She was last seen in the Richmond Hill area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 756-3101.

