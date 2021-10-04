Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for celebrating safely this holiday season

The CDC is asking the public to take precautions before celebrating the holidays.
The CDC is asking the public to take precautions before celebrating the holidays.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Center for Disease Control issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the holidays this year.

We’re almost two years into the pandemic now and some of it is the same as last year.

The CDC reports attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

MORE | COVID vaccine booster doses: What CSRA residents need to know

The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you or outside and at least six feet apart from others.

Officials are encouraging you to get fully vaccinated ahead of the holidays if you’re eligible.

Wear a mask and socially distance if you’re gathering is indoors.

Generally, you don’t need to wear one if you’re outside.

And of course, stay home if you’re not feeling well.

Full details can be found on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Chyanne Wilson
Richmond Hill community rallies behind 14-year-old with cyst on her brain
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Police lights
Liberty County 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

Latest News

Monday, Oct. 4 is the final day to register to vote in Georgia for the upcoming Nov. 2 Election.
Monday is last day to register to vote in Georgia
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 in Beaufort County for the November elections.
Early in-person voting begins in Beaufort County
Six people were displaced after a house fire in Savannah Sunday afternoon.
6 displaced after house fire in Savannah
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail