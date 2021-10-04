Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Chyanne Wilson
Richmond Hill community rallies behind 14-year-old with cyst on her brain
Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Police lights
Liberty County 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
A couple who met a day before the Las Vegas mass shooting has married and has a little daughter.
Couple who survived Las Vegas mass shooting together marries
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $685 million; drawing Monday
Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled...
Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital, police say