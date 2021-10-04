Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Coastal Health District now offering flu vaccine

Drive-Through Vaccination Clinics scheduled in some counties.
By Sarah Winkelmann and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, Oct. 4, you can schedule to get your flu vaccine at any of the health department locations in the Coastal Health District, and health officials say you don’t want to wait.

It will take two weeks before you are fully protected from the flu after receiving the vaccine.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of six months, but especially for people 65 and older, children younger than five, pregnant women, and anyone with chronic health conditions such as asthma and diabetes.

Flu cases were low last year because of the three W’s: wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance.

Dr. Lawton Davis from the Coastal Health District says he hopes people learned from the experience and practice those guidelines as we enter another flu season during a pandemic.

“When it’s cold and people are indoors sharing air, any respiratory virus that is spread by aerosols and droplets like these, we are going to see more spread. If you were to have influenza and Covid at the same time, that would not be a happy occurrence,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Coastal Health District.

You can get a flu vaccine and a Covid vaccine at the same time, and similar to the Covid vaccine, the flu vaccine has shown to lower the severity of illness.

The flu shot is covered by most insurances so be sure to take that information with you. If you do not have insurance, the shot costs about $22.

The following counties will also hold drive-through flu vaccination clinics:

  • McIntosh County: Friday, Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., McIntosh County Health Department, Hwy. 57, Townsend
  • Camden County: Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Camden County Resiliency Operations Center (formerly Georgia Power), 135 Gross Road, Kingsland
  • Glynn County: Monday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick
  • Long County: Monday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Long County Health Department, 584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici

The Coastal Health District serves Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties.

To get more information on the flu or to download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Chyanne Wilson
Richmond Hill community rallies behind 14-year-old with cyst on her brain
Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Police lights
Liberty County 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

Latest News

The CDC is asking the public to take precautions before celebrating the holidays.
CDC releases guidance for celebrating safely this holiday season
Hundreds of people joined together Saturday afternoon for Savannah's Women's March.
Savannah Women’s March focuses on protecting abortion access, reproductive rights
*
October begins, so to does awareness of breast health education
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization