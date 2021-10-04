Coastal Health District now offering flu vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, Oct. 4, you can schedule to get your flu vaccine at any of the health department locations in the Coastal Health District, and health officials say you don’t want to wait.

It will take two weeks before you are fully protected from the flu after receiving the vaccine.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of six months, but especially for people 65 and older, children younger than five, pregnant women, and anyone with chronic health conditions such as asthma and diabetes.

Flu cases were low last year because of the three W’s: wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance.

Dr. Lawton Davis from the Coastal Health District says he hopes people learned from the experience and practice those guidelines as we enter another flu season during a pandemic.

“When it’s cold and people are indoors sharing air, any respiratory virus that is spread by aerosols and droplets like these, we are going to see more spread. If you were to have influenza and Covid at the same time, that would not be a happy occurrence,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Coastal Health District.

You can get a flu vaccine and a Covid vaccine at the same time, and similar to the Covid vaccine, the flu vaccine has shown to lower the severity of illness.

The flu shot is covered by most insurances so be sure to take that information with you. If you do not have insurance, the shot costs about $22.

The following counties will also hold drive-through flu vaccination clinics:

McIntosh County: Friday, Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., McIntosh County Health Department, Hwy. 57, Townsend

Camden County: Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Camden County Resiliency Operations Center (formerly Georgia Power), 135 Gross Road, Kingsland

Glynn County: Monday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

Long County: Monday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Long County Health Department, 584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici

The Coastal Health District serves Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties.

To get more information on the flu or to download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.