Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-4-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Atlantic high pressure will influence our weather into tonight. An upper level trough will become cut off from the main flow just to our west. This will help bring lots of clouds and scattered showers all week. There is a slight chance for storms but no widespread severe weather is expected at this time. A cold front will push south of the area late Thursday. High pressure will build to our north into the weekend but low pressure may develop off the coast Friday. There is a 10% this low becomes tropical. Right now the low is forecast to move to our northeast but we’ll be watching closely all week.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is located in the far north Atlantic Ocean about 500 miles southeast of Newfoundland. Sam will continue to the northeast and weaken over cooler waters of the north Atlantic and is forecast to become extra tropical by Tuesday. A surface trough of low pressure is located in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean just east of the Bahamas. There is a 10% chance this area becomes tropical as it moves to the northwest over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Tuesday: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

