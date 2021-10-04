Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Eagles discuss upcoming game at Troy

GA Southern hits the road for a conference contest with the Trojans on Saturday
Georgia Southern interim head coach Kevin Whitley speaks to the media on Monday, October 4 to...
Georgia Southern interim head coach Kevin Whitley speaks to the media on Monday, October 4 to discuss the Eagles' upcoming conference game at Troy.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After a 59-33 win over Arkansas State in the first game under interim head coach Kevin Whitley, Georgia Southern will hit the road to continue Sun Belt Conference play.

The Eagles (2-3, 1-1 in SBC) visit Troy on Saturday, October 9.

On Monday, the Eagles held their weekly news conference. Whitley was joined in speaking to the media by sophomore DB Tyler Bride and senior OL Logan Langemeier.

INTERIM HEAD COACH KEVIN WHITLEY

SOPHOMORE DB TYLER BRIDE

SENIOR OL LOGAN LANGEMEIER

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Chyanne Wilson
Richmond Hill community rallies behind 14-year-old with cyst on her brain
Police lights
Liberty County 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

Latest News

Georgia Southern interim head coach Kevin Whitley speaks to the media on Monday, October 4 to...
Georgia Southern pre-Troy news conference: interim head coach Kevin Whitley
Sophomore DB Tyler Bride speaks to the media on Monday, October 4 before Georgia Southern hits...
Georgia Southern football pre-Troy news conference: DB Tyler Bride
Senior OL Logan Langemeier speaks to the media on Monday, October 4 before Georgia Southern...
Georgia Southern football pre-Troy news conference: OL Logan Langemeier
RICHMOND HILL VS STATESBORO
RICHMOND HILL VS STATESBORO