Elderly man bitten by alligator in Sun City neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An elderly man was bitten by an alligator Monday morning in Sun City in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

A man in his late 70s was bitten around 11:30 a.m. He was reportedly doing yard work near the edge of a bond when he was bitten.

According to SCDNR, a golfer was playing nearby and was able to help get the alligator to release the man.

The man suffered bite injuries to his arms and legs. He was conscious and speaking to first responders when he was taken to the hospital.

SCDNR states two alligators were known to live in that pond. Both have been caught and euthanized. One alligator was seven feet long, and the other was larger than that.

A necropsy will be performed on both alligators.

